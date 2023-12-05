Permian Playhouse closing after 58 years

Permian Playhouse(Basin Theater Works)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post by Basin Theater Works, the Permian Playhouse is closing down.

The playhouse was first opened in 1965 and will close its doors on Dec. 31st.

According to the Facebook post, years of financial strain, and building upkeep led to this decision.

Basin Theater Works’ current production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is still scheduled to go on at the playhouse December 8-10, and December 15-17.

See the full post by Basin Theater Works below:

After 58 years of enriching the cultural landscape of our community, Basin Theatre Works regrets to announce the closure...

Posted by Basin Theatre Works on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

