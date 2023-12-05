Permian Playhouse closing after 58 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post by Basin Theater Works, the Permian Playhouse is closing down.

The playhouse was first opened in 1965 and will close its doors on Dec. 31st.

“The beloved local community theatre, renowned for its vibrant performances, diverse array of shows, and theatre education programs will cease operations at the Permian Playhouse effective December 31, 2023.”

According to the Facebook post, years of financial strain, and building upkeep led to this decision.

“Unfortunately, despite years of dedicated service, the Permian Playhouse has reached challenging crossroads. The decision to close comes after years of financial strain on the organization and the challenges of endless upkeep and maintenance of an old building. Basin Theatre Works Board of Directors has explored various avenues to secure funding and support, but the current economic climate has left no viable alternatives.”

Basin Theater Works’ current production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is still scheduled to go on at the playhouse December 8-10, and December 15-17.

See the full post by Basin Theater Works below:

After 58 years of enriching the cultural landscape of our community, Basin Theatre Works regrets to announce the closure... Posted by Basin Theatre Works on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

