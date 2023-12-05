How to stay safe while getting in the Christmas Spirit
ODESSA-MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around the holidays, Christmas lights decorate our homes inside and out. But it’s important to take into account the dangers of not setting them up appropriately.
And if you are traveling for the holiday or just driving around town, paying attention to road conditions is just as critical.
When decorating, it’s important that you do not overload your outlets with multiple sets of lights plugged in together.
The outlet you choose is also critical.
Some lights can get very hot. Whether you are decorating inside or outside, be sure to keep flammable items away from the lights and make sure that the lights are not covered.
It can be hard to remember to turn off all of the lights before you go to bed, so a timer is a good idea to install with your lights and decorations.
Year-round, you should have smoke alarms in every room of your home and you should change the batteries when necessary so they are always working.
On the topic of timers, if you are leaving town for Christmas, make it look like you are still home.
If you will be traveling or just driving around town, there could be ice on the roads as it continues to cool down and the weather could be changing, so prepare ahead of time.
Other drivers will be dealing with the same conditions that you are in, so take care and watch out for the cars around you.
If you take these precautions, you should have no troubles setting up Christmas decorations properly and getting wherever you need to go this Christmas.
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.