How to stay safe while getting in the Christmas Spirit

ODESSA-MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Around the holidays, Christmas lights decorate our homes inside and out. But it’s important to take into account the dangers of not setting them up appropriately.

And if you are traveling for the holiday or just driving around town, paying attention to road conditions is just as critical.

When decorating, it’s important that you do not overload your outlets with multiple sets of lights plugged in together.

The outlet you choose is also critical.

Make sure you have the proper outlets… GFCI. It’ll prevent it shorting out and it should trip the outlet and not the breaker.

Some lights can get very hot. Whether you are decorating inside or outside, be sure to keep flammable items away from the lights and make sure that the lights are not covered.

It can be hard to remember to turn off all of the lights before you go to bed, so a timer is a good idea to install with your lights and decorations.

Something that I do, personally, is there’s specific outlets that you can buy that you can set up on your phone using an app. There’s multiple you can buy, they’re very inexpensive and you can set them up to where they’re on a timer or you can control it with your phone so they’re not running all the time.

Year-round, you should have smoke alarms in every room of your home and you should change the batteries when necessary so they are always working.

On the topic of timers, if you are leaving town for Christmas, make it look like you are still home.

The age-old set timers, lock doors, make sure that your pipes are wrapped up, just in case something freezes while you’re gone and you come back to a mess, just prepare in advance. And make sure you have a neighbor who can check the mail if it gets delivered to your front porch.

If you will be traveling or just driving around town, there could be ice on the roads as it continues to cool down and the weather could be changing, so prepare ahead of time.

You want to give yourself plenty of time to arrive. In case the conditions change before or after your event, you want to make sure you look at the road, look at the weather, see what’s gonna happen. Take your time getting there, it’s better that you get there than not at all, so always take your time.

Other drivers will be dealing with the same conditions that you are in, so take care and watch out for the cars around you.

Drive for other people. Pretend like everybody else, it’s their first day driving with their driver’s license. Some people drive that way.

If you take these precautions, you should have no troubles setting up Christmas decorations properly and getting wherever you need to go this Christmas.

