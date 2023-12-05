ECUD’s outdated boundary data sparks concern ahead of county meeting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A look into records from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality shows the Ector County Utility District is decades behind on reporting boundary changes.

That revelation comes as residents, county commissioners and the board grapple with questions about oversight.

Questions about the outdated record brought varied responses, but it all circles back to one recurring theme: What rules is ECUD subject to and who will enforce them?

A TCEQ record shows that the last boundary change reported by ECUD occurred in 1992, nearly 31 years ago. TCEQ is the supervising entity for municipal utility districts.

The ECUD board considers annexations, or additions to the district, at nearly every meeting, according to Troy Walker, an ECUD board member and former member Will Kappauf.

“As much as we annex… [they] need to be on that weekly,” Walker said.

Without clear boundaries, Kappauf says there’s a potential for taxing and election issues.

“Those annexations over time create the district boundaries,” Kappauf said. “Without them, there’s no source of truth for the information. So there’s a reason the law asks for the updates to be made [in] real time.”

That brings up a sore spot in ECUD’s history, when inaccurate voter rolls left some district residents unable to vote in 2022. He took issue with that when he was still on the board

“It goes to the management or the mismanagement of the district because they’ve ignored, failed to perform their duties over so many years. The district is a record-keeping mess,” Kappauf said.

ECUD hasn’t been notified about the outdated record, according to Debi Hays, the general manager.

“There has not been a phone call or an email from TCEQ to ECUD or its attorney staff or the board that ECUD’s records had not been updated,” Hays said.

Hays offered several potential explanations, like an unfulfilled duty by former employees or board members.

According to her, new annexations are noted by other means and future elections won’t be affected.

“To ensure that every person that is in the district is allowed to vote, we are taking measures to make sure that we update the Ector County Appraisal District along with the election’s office so that every person has an opportunity to vote in 2024,” Hays said.

As a board member, Walker says he did not know and was not advised by district staff that updating TCEQ was a requirement.

“It’s like the Wild West,” Walker said. “There’s nobody running the show. I guess that’s one of the reasons the county commissioners are involved.”

ECUD has been caught up in several controversies, like the 2022 election. Also, the board’s former president faced an ultimatum that led him to resign due to a 1975 drug charge. The board was also accused of violating the Open Meetings Act. Last month, a group of West Odessans brought a petition signed by hundreds of residents and asked the county commissioners to get involved.

Oversight is often at the center of it all.

“What is a law if it’s so easily broken and no one enforces it?” Walker said.

While having updated boundaries in the TCEQ database doesn’t directly ensure proper voter rolls, Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett says it’s still a record with meaning.

“If you’re not sending district boundaries, what else are you not sending?” Fawcett said. “They’re not sending their audits. That’s a problem also.”

According to TCEQ records, ECUD sent in 2021 and 2022 fiscal audits on Dec. 1. It’s unclear when those were due. Hays says the Friday turn-in was a miscommunication between ECUD and TCEQ about filing the physical documents instead of the digital ones.

“It’s incumbent upon the government to fulfill its obligations, whether that includes filing with TCEQ or having a proper voter registration, that’s [the] baseline,” Fawcett said. “That’s fundamental and it should be automatic that they had that taken care of. And the fact that the basics, the 101s are falling through the cracks, is a shame and we just need to fix it.”

Discussion about ECUD is on the agenda for the next commissioners’ court meeting, but no action is certain. CBS7 is awaiting TCEQ comment.

