Ector county leaders look for options to benefit West Odessans

By Noe Ortega
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -West Odessans made their opinions heard on the state of the unincorporated area at a town hall meeting in July.

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett held this town hall to hear what they had to say and maybe even come to an agreement.

Even though there was no agreement, Ector County leaders and West Odessans agreed that the conversation should continue.

Now, Judge Fawcett has a similar proposal that the people of West Odessa may like.

