Local non profits and businesses help make care kits for patients battling cancer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last year Gammy and Papas Helping Hands delivered over 400 care kits across Midland for those dealing with cancer.

This year they were able to surpass that by preparing 600 kits to be distributed throughout 2024.

Since 2016 Gammy and Papa’s gifts of hope have been making sure nobody going through cancer is left without a care kit during chemo or radiation.

“We do 600 bags. 400 for chemo patients and 200 for radiation patients” said Billie Lopez, President of Gammy and Papas Helping Hands

Since Gammy and Papa’s Helping Hands started, they have given out over 1500 bags to cancer patients in Midland.

President of Gammy and Papa’s Helping Hands Billie Lopez knows the struggle of cancer all too well as she has lost several relatives to cancer.

In honor of those that she lost, she started the non-profit as a way to help patients make the process of chemo and radiation just a little bit easier.

“The help we get here from business is substantial. We are a small non-profit and everything we get goes a long way” said Lopez

Gifts of Hope is a Non-Profit in Midland that helps patients who have cancer and have to travel into town by giving them a place to live for free.

Gifts of Hope is partnered with Gammy and Papa’s as well as Texas Oncology.

When Texas Oncology gets a new patient Gifts of Hope comes over with a care kit that was created by Gammy and Papas to help out with the patient’s treatment.

“And so those little things help them and make their treatment just a little bit more endurable,” said Clint Dickson, Exec Director of Gift of Hope

Clint says every day he gets to help those in need is rewarding.

“Every day being able to come to work is absolutely a blessing to be able to provide people with just some of the things that make their lives a little bit easier,” said Dickson

Multiple businesses helped prepare the kits. through donations and putting the kits together.

