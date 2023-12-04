CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 5th, 2023

Cold front arriving...continued cool..
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/4/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, December 5th, 2023: Some great Christmas shopping weather is on the way as another cold front will move through West Texas and bring some more cool and seasonable air to West Texas.

A ridge of high pressure will start to move in by Wednesday and bring some southerly winds and milder conditions to the area and make for a comfortable Odessa Christmas Tree lighting and opening of Starbright Village. A much stronger cold front looks to arrive late Friday...so colder conditions are expected for the weekend the Midland Christmas Parade and Jingle Bell Jubilee!

