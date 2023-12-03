The City of Odessa Parade of Lights

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The annual Odessa Christmas parade of lights was tonight to kick start the holiday season.

Many organizations in Odessa participated in this event and designed their floats to get into the holiday spirit.

This is the largest parade that the city of Odessa has had so far with three-hundred floats being a part of the parade.

Despite the cold weather nothing was stopping them from being a part of the parade of the lights.

“It was really fun, and I felt like I was really connected to the people that I liked. It was really fun. People were cheering for us and that kind of stuff.” said Cade Clay.

The parade of lights started on twenty-third street and ran south on grant avenue.

Some vendors came back to this year’s parade to celebrate with the community.

“Community it’s just something where I am originally from but the community out here i am just trying to be a part of the community and just celebrate Christmas.” said Chad Albanc

This is a unique parade of lights at Odessa with the style of West Texas.

“What makes it unique is its hometown and keeps getting bigger and I love the pieces and it is getting a lot more creative but what makes it unique is its West Texas flair. it’s Odessa we got our own identity, and we are showing it.” said Mayor of Odessa Javier Joven.

The city of Odessa will be lighting its Christmas on Thursday.

