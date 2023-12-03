ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, December 4th, 2023: After a mild and breezy Sunday, conditions will be a little different to start off the workweek.

A cold front will move through the region early Monday helping to keep high temperatures in the 60s for most across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 63 degrees. Lots of blue sky and sunshine are on tap for Monday. Winds will be less breezy than they have been over the past few days.

Another cold front will pass through the region Tuesday, not doing much to our temperatures. Temperatures will then continue to warm through the week reaching the 70s by Thursday. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the week. A decent cold front will then move through the region late Friday into Saturday bumping temperatures down around 15+ degrees. Even with a few fronts moving through, precipitation chances remain null through the next 10 days.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.