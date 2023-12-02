West Plains season comes to an end, falling to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals

West Plains falls to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals.
West Plains falls to Glen Rose in state quarterfinals.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson and KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves fell to the Glen Rose Tigers on Friday night.

The Wolves and Tigers traded early touchdowns, as Jordi Hernandez punched in the early tying score for West Plains to tie things at 7-7.

From that point forward, Glen Rose outscored West Plains 24-0 for the rest of the half to take a 31-7 lead in the locker room.

Late in the third quarter, the West Plains offense finally found the endzone once more on a Reid Macon scramble, but a failed two-point conversion kept the deficit at 18. The score only stuck there for a moment, as Glen Rose returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to go up four scores and end any hope of a Wolves comeback.

Glen Rose went on to win by a final of 45-13 to advance to the state semifinals.

Despite the loss, the Wolves finish a tremendous season at 12-2 off the back of some tremendous play from seniors Dawson Hall, Jarrett Diggs, Kyron Wooten, and Jordi Hernandez.

Star quarterback Reid Macon will return next season as a junior, a year in which West Plains is likely to make the jump to 4A Division I according to current UIL realignment projections.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person killed after shooting in Odessa
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS
Midland Police make multiple arrests in aggravated robbery
Seven year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
Seven-year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding

Latest News

Rebels Recap: A season of great memories and accomplishments
Rebels Recap: A season of great memories, accomplishments, records broken and almost broken
Rebels Recap: A season of great memories and accomplishments
Rebels Recap: A season of great memories and accomplishments
Odessa College Twin Sisters fulfilling their dreams in sharing the same volleyball court together
Odessa College Twin Sisters fulfilling their dreams in sharing the same volleyball court together
Local 7U & 11U Football teams prepare for National Tournament
Local 7U & 11U Football teams prepare for National Tournament
Local 7U & 11U Football teams prepare for National Tournament
Local 7U & 11U Football teams prepare for National Tournament