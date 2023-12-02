Students at Rusk Elementary aim to help people in need during the holidays

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -During Christmas time, people across the world love to give back to those in need.

Especially to kids who may not be able to open a gift on Christmas day, or homeless people who are cold during this month.

Children at Rusk Elementary made it their goal to solve those issues by starting a toy and coat drive for the holidays.

Whether it’s cleaning up the streets of Midland, or providing food drives for the community, the students at Rusk Elementary always love to give back to the community.

This year, they’re doing their first ever toy and coat drive to give back to kids in the foster care system, and to the homeless community in Midland.

Just like any council, the Rusk Patriots student council meet to come up with ideas to benefit students and the school.

They plan to give the toys to local kids with Buckner Midland, High Sky Children’s Ranch, and CASA of West Texas.

Throughout the year, they have other events like food drives, community clean ups, but for christmas time, they decided to help those in need.

“It really just goes because I realize how lucky I am and some people take that for granted. And it’s really easy to have that taken away. And just let people give to kids that need it.” said Jetta Hartman, a sixth grader at Rusk Elementary.

The tree in the front office of Rusk Elementary has lots of toys currently, but they can still use more for the multiple organizations that they plan to help.

While Hartman is in charge of the toy drive, her fellow Rusk patriot, Josiah Cortez is in charge of the coat drive.

He saw a need not just for the homeless community, but for kids as well.

“Really it’s starting to get really cold and there’s not that many kids that have the stuff that they need like hoodies. And it’s like they don’t have the money to buy them so I thought of making a coat so that they could have hoodies. Said Josiah Cortez, President of the Rusk Elementary student council.

Rusk Elementary principal, Jared Smith said he loves the initiative that the student council has made throughout the year of wanting to help and give back to the community.

“I’m really proud of the work our students have done here at Rusk this year. They’re very generous, they’re the first one’s to jump in to want to start these drives, to help other students, and to be there for their classmates and fellow community members.” said Rusk Elementary Principal, Jared Smith.

The toy and coat drives end on the 15th of December. If you would like to drop off any toys or coats, you can drop them off here at Rusk Elementary from 7:30am to 2:30pm, Monday to Friday.

