Rebels Recap: A season of great memories, accomplishments, records broken and almost broken

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Legacy Rebels were ranked number 18 in the state earlier in the 2023 season. They won District 2-6A outright for the first time since 2021 and they reached the Regional Round of playoffs for the first time since 2019.

“Enjoyable, memorable, love, that’s what I would say, I think, all those things, coaches, players, our community with us, it’s all been positive, so that’s why I’d say enjoyable, memorable, and lovable,” said Head Coach Clint Hartman.

In 2023 the Rebels leave a legacy of broken records. In the regional round against Allen, junior Wide Receiver Aiden Serrano became the second player in the school’s history to have 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season. The first player to accomplish it, Loic Fouonji.

“I got a text from my mom, she was like, ‘hey, you’re almost to 1,000.’ I was like oh we gotta do it and then my dad after the game, he’s like, ‘You did it, I was like, that’s awesome,” said Serrano.

“When I saw him in eighth grade, I thought he was special, but you know, Serrano’s a different athlete, he’s very physical when he runs the ball; I mean, sometimes, I want him to get out of bounds but he won’t but that’s just the competitor in him, you know but he’s got great hands, and he’s a special football player,” said Hartman.

Senior Damien Johnson started the season as a leader on defense but by the end of the year, he was one of the best running backs the Rebels ever had.

“I didn’t really think that role was ever going to be my main role on the team but like, it was like, I know I could possibly be an impact at that time,” said Johnson.

Damien’s biggest impact was in the area round of playoffs against Euless Trinity when he rushed for 349 yards; four yards short of Cedric Benson’s single-game record of 353.

“To even be mentioned with somebody with that type of name in Texas football, high school football, you know, it says a lot and just knowing I was four yards short, I mean, I feel like, I had four yards in there somewhere,” said Johnson.

Johnson ran for the game-tying touchdown in Overtime against Euless Trinity before Senior Tight-End Jordan Williams caught the game-winning two-point conversion.

“I always talk about that with my family still to this day so, it wasn’t just me, it was our whole team, from the lowest to the highest on the team, it took everybody,” said Williams.

Purdue commit Marcos Davila cemented his legacy as he surpassed Mikey Serrano for the most touchdown passes and most passing yards in school history during his senior season.

“It’s super cool you know, I’m super blessed to be able to have those and I know it might be out of reach for a while but, whoever ends up breaking that is probably going to be a good one, so it’s super fun, getting to know that my name is set in the record books for awhile,” said Davila.

“When I saw him throw the ball in the 7th grade, I knew something was different about him, but he’s also worked at his craft, he’s got to continue to do that, he’s a big strong kid, now the world’s going to get faster on him and now he’s going to have to figure it out at the next level. This place is different, it’s special, just only thing i’d like to say, is you know, we love our kids, it’s been a lot of fun, we’re going to try to run it back, get better.” said Hartman.

