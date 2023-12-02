Midland Co. DA race: McCardle wants to increase transparency, education

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If he’s elected as the next Midland County district attorney, Kyle McCardle won’t have to move his office too far.

He’s currently one of the assistant DA’s and the trial chief for the 441st District Court.

McCardle wants to increase transparency, gain trust and educate the public about the DA’s office.

“It just feels like the next step and I feel like all of my experience leading up to now has been leading me towards that office,” McCardle said.

Since moving here with his wife of 13 years, McCardle has worked up from the misdemeanor division at the courthouse, to felonies, then to a management role as trial chief.

He says those eight years of experience will help him identify what currently works for the court and what needs to change.

He wants to take aim at violent crime among young people and increase public trust in the district attorney’s office.

“Law enforcement, prosecutors across the country, are facing a loss of trust [in] the community and Midland is no different. It’s reestablishing that trust. Personally, I think it needs to be more of a proactive approach and there needs to be more transparency. We need to be proactive about that and kind of answer the questions the community has before they have to ask them,” McCardle said.

He’s not afraid to shake things up.

“I’m also not really beholden to traditions,” McCardle said. “There’s a lot of, traditionally, how prosecutors have done stuff since the beginning of the legal field, and I’m always questioning why? why is it done that way ?how can we do it better?”

If elected, McCardle aims to bring the Midland Community into the courtroom through a citizen’s academy to learn about prosecutors and what the DA’s office does. He would also like the office to be more accessible to citizens, like using social media to keep the public in the loop.

His colleague and former supervisor Lacey Holloman says he’s a trusted figure in the office.

“He knows what he’s doing. He has eight plus years of experience. He’s who I go to if I want to bounce ideas off in the office,” said Holloman, 238th District Court chief and an assistant district attorney.

Holloman also emphasized McCardle’s care for Midland.

“I think having that servant leadership mentality as the DA is going to serve Midland as a whole,” Holloman said.

McCardle asks Midlanders to head to the polls in support of him on March 5.

Current Midland County DA Laura Nodolf will not seek reelection. McCardle is up against Glenn Harwood. CBS7 will have the details from a sit-down interview with him on Monday night.

