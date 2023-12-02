Happy falls to Westbrook for third straight year in state semifinal matchup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Happy Cowboys lost to the Westbrook Wildcats on Friday night in the state semifinals.

The Cowboys had a strong chance in the game, with a touchdown from Quay Hodges at the end of the half tying things up at 16.

The game really turned on a Noe Juarez pass that was ruled to have been a lateral which Westbrook was able to scoop up and return for a touchdown in the second half to go up two scores.

This is the third year in a row that Happy has lost to Westbrook in this round of the postseason.

The season comes to an end for the Cowboys with a 12-2 record following two straight weeks of knocking off undefeated playoff opponents to make it to the state semifinals.

