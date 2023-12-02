The Global Leadership Academy is a huge boost for Odessa High School Bilingual Students

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The global leadership academy at Odessa high school has successfully helped bilingual students graduate from high school.

There was a high dropout rate of bilingual students at Odessa high school and the global academy was made to help lower those numbers.

The global leadership academy was created three years ago.

It was proposed by the students, and it was made to help them stay on the graduation track and to improve attendance.

“We wanted to do something like help people for us. When I came here, we didn’t have much help. We had counselors and all that, but it is not the same and I think between students we can help each other more.” said former Odessa high school student Theira Penuelashornelas.

It helps students prepare for college and certification readiness after high school.

Since the global leadership academy started, the number of bilingual students dropping out of high school has gone down.

“We went from like a three percent down to two percent and so our numbers of non-graduate and dropouts is continuing to lower.” said esl coordinator Annie Arredondo

it’s not just about staying in school... students also do service projects to connect with the community.

“We want to go to the other schools and talk to the kids explain what the mission for this group and we is want to not just help sometimes outside of the school just inside the school.” Odessa high school student Alexandra Rodriguez Diaz.

and building leadership skills is the most important part.

“This academy has helped me a lot like improve my skills in English and to improve more my personality and all that. since in the military you have to show leadership and all that, so it really helped with all that” said Theira Penuelashorenas.

The global leadership academy is planning to expand their organization in ECISD.

