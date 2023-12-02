CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 3rd, 2023

Mild and breezy Sunday...
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 3rd, 2023: If it’s felt like the winds won’t stop, that’s because they won’t. Conditions will be breezy once again Sunday.

It’ll be a mild day across the region Sunday with highs in the upper-60s and into the 70s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 67 degrees. Skies will be sunny across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Winds will be from the west once again with gusts up to around 30 miles per hour possible.

A cold front Sunday night will cool temperatures slightly for the beginning of the workweek. We’ll see a warming trend through the week though, with temperatures reaching into the 70s by the end of the week. Next weekend looks to be when our next “strong” cold front rolls through dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Precipitation looks scarce over the next 10-days, which is good news for any holiday decorating or events that you may have through the week.

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person killed after shooting in Odessa
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
Seven year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
Seven-year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS
Midland Police make multiple arrests in aggravated robbery

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/1/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 2nd, 2023
CBS7 Early Morning News - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 Early Morning News - First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 1st, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 30th, 2023