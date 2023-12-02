ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, December 3rd, 2023: If it’s felt like the winds won’t stop, that’s because they won’t. Conditions will be breezy once again Sunday.

It’ll be a mild day across the region Sunday with highs in the upper-60s and into the 70s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 67 degrees. Skies will be sunny across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Winds will be from the west once again with gusts up to around 30 miles per hour possible.

A cold front Sunday night will cool temperatures slightly for the beginning of the workweek. We’ll see a warming trend through the week though, with temperatures reaching into the 70s by the end of the week. Next weekend looks to be when our next “strong” cold front rolls through dropping temperatures back into the 50s. Precipitation looks scarce over the next 10-days, which is good news for any holiday decorating or events that you may have through the week.

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

