Odessa College Twin Sisters fulfilling their dreams in sharing the same volleyball court together

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College twin sisters Sarahi and Anahi Orona has been sharing the same volleyball court for their entire life and now they fulfilled their dreams in playing at the collegiate level together.

Not many twin sisters or brothers get to have the opportunity to share the same passion together but for the Orona sisters it is a dream come true.

The dynamic duo sisters have done everything together since they were little.

From having the same classes in school to sharing the same volleyball court.

“I think it’s been a really good journey. I grew up playing with her and it’s been fun how we made it this far and it’s cool to be playing with her but at the same time” Odessa College volleyball player Sarahi Orona.

Both players have won championships together in the little leagues and at the high school level.

The twin sisters have learned a lot together playing volleyball throughout their life.

“I can go to my sister for everything so if I mess up, I go to her and ask her what I did wrong and then like growing up playing volleyball together was pretty much fun because I can have someone having my back all the time.” said Odessa College volleyball player Anahi Orona.

Their journey was inspired by their mom who was a former volleyball player in Mexico.

She has been a huge influence for them to succeed on the volleyball court.

“I am very proud of her because since she was a little girl, I know she showed a lot of talent. They have progressed a lot. since they were seven years old, they started to play so to see them now at this level is a great satisfaction.” said twin sister’s mom, Alma Rosa Orona.

Odessa College head volleyball coach was impressed by the twin sisters’ style of play and the work ethic they bring to the team.

“It was the best decision. I think it was meant to be and having the fear of having sisters has gotten away because they work really well together, and they can separate what being sisters and being teammates can be, so it is awesome.” Odessa College volleyball head coach Dayana Acevedo.

Once Sarahi and Anahi finish playing volleyball.

They plan to build a little girls volleyball team right here in Odessa to help players grow.

“We want to have clinics and stuff to make them know the game and learn about the game and learn how to hit the ball, pass the ball, and set the ball but just like me and her we are motivated to do this because we love playing volleyball.” said Anahi Orona.

Their goal is to continue to play volleyball and to shape the future generations who want to start playing.

