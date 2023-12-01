Martin County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in criminal mischief case

By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Sheriff Brad Ingram’s Facebook page, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a criminal mischief case.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of criminal mischief northeast of Stanton, north of IH 20.

Ingram says in his post the suspect(s) crashed a John Deere tractor into another John Deere tractor causing an unknown amount of damage.

In addition, the Sheriff says the tractor cab windows were broken out with a heavy object.

The post goes on to say they have a suspect and we recovered blood evidence on one of the tractors.

If you have any information about this, please call 432-765-3336.

