Kermit ISD superintendent statement on legal action against administrator

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - According to Kermit ISD’s Facebook Page, on Nov. 28, the district was made aware of legal allegations against a Kermit ISD campus administrator.

A statement from Superintendent Joe Lopez says these allegations stemmed from a previous student disciplinary matter. The administrator has been placed on leave.

Superintendent Lopez adds that Kermit ISD takes this matter very seriously and is conducting an investigation.

You can read the superintendent’s full statement here:

Kermit ISD Superintendent statement (kermit isd)

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is obtained.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.