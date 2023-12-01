CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 2nd, 2023

More breeze and cool temperatures...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 12/1/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 2nd, 2023: More breeze looks to be in the forecast for the start of the weekend along with cool and seasonable temperatures. A dry forecast is in store through the weekend...so there is no need for the umbrellas at the Parade of Lights in Odessa on Saturday night.

Seasonable weather will continue into next week as Arctic air stays well to the north...so enjoy the mild streak while you can.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person killed after shooting in Odessa
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS
Midland Police make multiple arrests in aggravated robbery
Seven year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
Seven-year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding

Latest News

Meteorologist Sawyer McElroy
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 1st, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 30th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 29th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, November 27th, 2023