ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, December 2nd, 2023: More breeze looks to be in the forecast for the start of the weekend along with cool and seasonable temperatures. A dry forecast is in store through the weekend...so there is no need for the umbrellas at the Parade of Lights in Odessa on Saturday night.

Seasonable weather will continue into next week as Arctic air stays well to the north...so enjoy the mild streak while you can.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.