CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 1st, 2023

A touch breezy still...
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, December 1st, 2023: Happy Friday and welcome December!

It’ll be another breezy one across the region today, however, winds won’t be quite as strong as they were yesterday. Highs will once again be cool to mild, in the 60s and 70s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 64 degrees. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny across West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Overall, the week ahead has very little change in temperatures. We’ll see a bit of a warmup at the end of next week with the 70s returning before a cold front rolls through and temperatures look to drop back into the 50s. Precipitation chances look few and far between through the extended as well with our dry streak continuing.

