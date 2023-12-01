Carpet Tech’s 20th annual toy drive now underway, seeking toy donations
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KOSA) - Carpet Tech is holding its 20th annual holiday toy drive benefiting Buckner!
According to Carpet Tech’s website, get a FREE room of carpet cleaning with the purchase of another when you donate a new, unwrapped toy for a local child in need.
Your technician will pick up your toy donation when they come to clean.
All toy donations in the Permian Basin will go to Buckner, an international ministry that protects vulnerable children, strengthens families, transforms lives for generations, and serves senior adults through Christ-centered values.
