Carpet Tech’s 20th annual toy drive now underway, seeking toy donations

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KOSA) - Carpet Tech is holding its 20th annual holiday toy drive benefiting Buckner!

According to Carpet Tech’s website, get a FREE room of carpet cleaning with the purchase of another when you donate a new, unwrapped toy for a local child in need.

Your technician will pick up your toy donation when they come to clean.

All toy donations in the Permian Basin will go to Buckner, an international ministry that protects vulnerable children, strengthens families, transforms lives for generations, and serves senior adults through Christ-centered values.

You can learn more and schedule an appointment with Carpet Tech by clicking here!

Join us in making a child's Christmas brighter this year by participating in our Holiday Toy Drive! 🎁 When you donate...

Posted by Carpet Tech on Monday, November 20, 2023

