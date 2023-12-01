Bynum School prepares for “Christmas at the Corner”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re still looking for some Christmas decor, listen up. On Tuesday, students at the Bynum School are putting on a Christmas-themed event.

Students at the Bynum School have been preparing for the Christmas at the Corner event for the past few weeks, even learning woodworking and ceramics to make items that you can purchase.

The event allows the students to show off their work and highlight one part of their day in a fun way.

This is one of three “At The Corner” fundraisers Bynum School does, including the fall and spring events.

Our students are working all the time and our staff is great with it too. Our students learn how to use a saw and use slip clay and painting, and so it’s all individualized so whatever the level is, that student’s able to do something for the piece.

A lot of learning and effort goes into making the items that will be up for sale.

That gives each item a lot of sentimental value for the students and those who buy them.

My mother passed away a few years ago and I received, from hospice, one of our ornaments. It’s a heart with– that was made by our kids, so I was really touched by that.

There are two special gifts this year: ceramic angels and a Texas-themed gift.

So in woodshop, they cut out a shape of Texas and then we use used bullets to put on there… it’s a huge ordeal to have those. And we’ve made several this year, they sell out every time we make them.

The event runs on Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday from 11-2 p.m.

There will be wreaths, ornaments, and more.

It’s a pretty wide variety of things and sometimes artwork by our students are also included in it. It’s definitely worth checking out and it will give people a good opportunity to see what Bynum School is all about.

All of the profits of this fundraiser go straight back into the school, and if you purchase one of the angels, you can decide on which of the five programs it benefits.

