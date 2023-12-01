Bynum School prepares for “Christmas at the Corner”
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re still looking for some Christmas decor, listen up. On Tuesday, students at the Bynum School are putting on a Christmas-themed event.
Students at the Bynum School have been preparing for the Christmas at the Corner event for the past few weeks, even learning woodworking and ceramics to make items that you can purchase.
The event allows the students to show off their work and highlight one part of their day in a fun way.
This is one of three “At The Corner” fundraisers Bynum School does, including the fall and spring events.
A lot of learning and effort goes into making the items that will be up for sale.
That gives each item a lot of sentimental value for the students and those who buy them.
There are two special gifts this year: ceramic angels and a Texas-themed gift.
The event runs on Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday from 11-2 p.m.
There will be wreaths, ornaments, and more.
All of the profits of this fundraiser go straight back into the school, and if you purchase one of the angels, you can decide on which of the five programs it benefits.
