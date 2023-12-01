Bynum School prepares for “Christmas at the Corner”

By Jensen Young
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re still looking for some Christmas decor, listen up. On Tuesday, students at the Bynum School are putting on a Christmas-themed event.

Students at the Bynum School have been preparing for the Christmas at the Corner event for the past few weeks, even learning woodworking and ceramics to make items that you can purchase.

The event allows the students to show off their work and highlight one part of their day in a fun way.

This is one of three “At The Corner” fundraisers Bynum School does, including the fall and spring events.

A lot of learning and effort goes into making the items that will be up for sale.

That gives each item a lot of sentimental value for the students and those who buy them.

There are two special gifts this year: ceramic angels and a Texas-themed gift.

The event runs on Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. and Wednesday from 11-2 p.m.

There will be wreaths, ornaments, and more.

All of the profits of this fundraiser go straight back into the school, and if you purchase one of the angels, you can decide on which of the five programs it benefits.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person killed after shooting in Odessa
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS
Midland Police make multiple arrests in aggravated robbery
Seven year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding
Seven-year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding

Latest News

As the song goes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Odessa and Midland finishing...
Midland and Odessa hold Christmas Tree Lightings
With the holiday season comes the giving season and you can give some holiday joy through the...
Midland Police Department holds third annual Blue Santa Toy Drive
Nexus Cards and Games is hosting a Food Drive benefiting the West Texas Food Bank and if you...
Nexus Cards and Games holds food drive benefiting West Texas Food Bank
The Marine Corp was formed on November 10, but at The Cave, they celebrate on the Saturday...
Odessa Marines celebrate 248th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps