Atmos Energy working on routine maintence

(atmosenergy.com)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Atmos Energy says they will perform routine maintenance starting Monday, Dec. 4, and throughout that week.

This will take place on Cynthia Drive just east of Fairgrounds Road in Midland. Atmos says this maintenance will result in the safe removal of natural gas. The company says the process is used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline by burning it rather than allowing it to escape directly into the atmosphere.

This process will result in a controlled flame and moderate noise, and Atmos Energy has advised city staff, public officials, 911 operators, and emergency responders.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person killed after shooting in Odessa
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS
Midland Police make multiple arrests in aggravated robbery
Multiple Pecos Police Officers on restrictive duty after shooting

Latest News

Martin County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in criminal mischief case
Martin County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in criminal mischief case
Odessa College Twin Sisters fulfilling their dreams in sharing the same volleyball court together
Odessa College Twin Sisters fulfilling their dreams in sharing the same volleyball court together
Odessa College Twin Sisters fulfilling their dreams in sharing the same volleyball court together
Odessa mother starts toy drive in memory of son lost to suicide
Carpet Tech’s 20th annual toy drive now underway, seeking toy donations