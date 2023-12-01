Atmos Energy working on routine maintence

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Atmos Energy says they will perform routine maintenance starting Monday, Dec. 4, and throughout that week.

This will take place on Cynthia Drive just east of Fairgrounds Road in Midland. Atmos says this maintenance will result in the safe removal of natural gas. The company says the process is used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline by burning it rather than allowing it to escape directly into the atmosphere.

This process will result in a controlled flame and moderate noise, and Atmos Energy has advised city staff, public officials, 911 operators, and emergency responders.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.