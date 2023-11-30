TRAFFIC ALERT: Train and vehicle collide near downtown Midland

TRAFFIC ALERT: Train and car collide near downtown Midland
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train and car collide near downtown Midland(Bert Karmels)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, the Police and Fire Department are on the scene of a train and vehicle accident.

The collision occurred at the intersection of S. Marienfeld and W. Front St.

The City says that according to initial reports, there are minor injuries.

CBS7 will follow this story and update you as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person killed after shooting in Odessa
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS
Midland Police make multiple arrests in aggravated robbery
Multiple Pecos Police Officers on restrictive duty after shooting

Latest News

FM RD 869
Large crack splits highway in Reeves County
FM RD 869
TAKE A LOOK: Large crack splits highway in Reeves County
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lanes of I-20 near FM 1053 backed up
TRAFFIC ALERT: CR 1135 - CR 1140 Closed
TRAFFIC ALERT: CR 1135 - CR 1140 closed after ‘hazmat incident’