Odessa mother starts toy drive in memory of son lost to suicide

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa mother is turning her grief into a bright spot this holiday season.

Carolyn Lujan is starting a toy drive called Jack’s Gifts at Christmas Memorial. It’s in memory of her 17-year-old son Jackie Whiddon, who she lost to suicide one year ago.

She wanted to be sure that anniversary was used to help people, just like her son would have wanted.

“He was a good one. Like I said, he never met a stranger,” Lujan said.

That kindness is what brought a crowd of family, friends and teachers out to honor Whiddon as his family took him to the operating room for organ donation last year. They signed and raised a flag to pay tribute to him at University Medical Center Hospital.

“If he [saw] somebody in need, it didn’t matter if you knew him or not, he would go and try and help them out,” Lujan said. “Whether he knew how to do it or not, he still would try.”

Even if he faced his own mental health challenges, Whiddon wanted to give.

“And to be able to help other people and help other kids, I feel like Jack would have loved to have done that.”

The toys will be given to kids at Midland Memorial Hospital or Home Hospice.

“I would love to have it as a bright spot instead of a dark area and that we can bring awareness, too, to suicide, and that there is a need for help,” she said.

Toys can be donated at Home Hospice on Second Street in Odessa or sent to a staffer at Midland Memorial Hospital through an Amazon registry here.

Perhaps most of all, she hopes that the message of the toy drive will reach someone in need.

“If this can help somebody, anybody, that’s thinking about it. Just get help. Just call somebody. Your pastor. Your friend,” Lujan said.

Lujan also encourages anyone in need to call the National Suicide Hotline at 988 and those grieving to attend free counseling services at her workplace, Home Hospice.

The donation deadline is Dec. 20. Lujan and other Midland Memorial staff will deliver the toys Christmas week. Those interested can donate here.

