Odessa Fire Rescue receives funds to update its department

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Saving lives and homes is the most important thing for Odessa Fire rescue.

However, they’re in need of more equipment and trainings in case emergencies occur.

They received funding from the city council, the Texas Health and Human Services, and from a local oil company.

OFR received a little over $800,000.

Chief Jason Cotton told the city council that they have equipment to keep firefighters safe, however, there’s other focuses they want to pursue.

OFR will use this money toward purchasing more gear like extra bunkers, cameras, and airpacks.

Some of the gear is to help them with illnesses that they can be exposed to when they’re out on the field.

“Our priorities that we want to accomplish is getting a second set of bunker gear for all of our members. And it falls along with cancer prevention for firefighters.” said Chief Cotton.

They also received a $10,000 donation from Plains All American Pipeline.

Chief Cotton spoke about the importance of always maintaining more gear in case of an emergency.

“It’s huge because as everybody knows, we’re right here in the middle of the oilfield. So we make a lot of responses to the oilfield, we run in with a lot of emergencies with the oilfield, so anything we can get to help us and help them is always a good thing.” said Chief Cotton.

Chief Cotton said although this money won’t solve all the needs that the department requires, it will take out a large chunk.

The city council didn’t second guess these donations and approved of them.

“Well our public safety is our hero’s. Without them we have nothing. Their the ones that respond and come to our homes in a timing need. So it’s important that we can take care of them and helping our community as well.” said Odessa City Council, At-Large, Dennise Swanner.

On top of the near eight hundred thousand dollars, they will also get additional funding for 58 new radios for the department. This will cost the city over $600,000.

The representatives for Plains All American Pipeline were at the council meeting last night and said they did this because they see that the fire department needs more help on the field.

They hope that this donation will make their jobs much easier.

