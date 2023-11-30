Nurses honor guard looks to grow, offers free tribute services

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One volunteer group wants to make sure no nurse is forgotten by paying tribute to them at the end of their lives.

The Permian Basin Nurses Honor Guard honors fallen nurses much like the military and law enforcement.

Founded by nurses at Medical Center Hospital, they want to grow enough to pay tribute to any nurse in the Permian Basin.

“You honor your family members when they die. So that’s basically what we do, we honor our fellow nurses when they pass,” said Janice Turner, a nurse and the group’s secretary.

To do so, they wear traditional white uniforms and a cape.

“The significance of that is back in the early days of nursing when they had to go out into the field to nurse the injured soldiers, to keep them from getting shot, they wore the blue for medical.”

The cape was flipped to red to signal not to shoot.

Since starting in April, the group has grown to 11 members.

“We give so much. We’re in this profession because we care. So when we lose someone, we care,” Turner said. “And it’s just a way to honor them. And the family gets that honor to know that their loved one was loved by more than just their family.”

The volunteers have already honored two of their colleagues, said Argelia Prieto, a nurse and member.

“We stood honors for one of our nurses last week,” Prieto said. “We stood there for a couple of hours until she passed and it was very emotional. It was amazing in the same way, because we were there for the family and for other fellow nurses.”

The group can also also participate in the funeral service, escort the nurse to the hearse or from the funeral to their grave. It’s all provided at no cost.

They want to have members across the Permian Basin so they can be sure to honor colleagues near and far. Any nurse or nursing student can join.

“We would love for you to join us and come be a part of our organization,” Turner said. “And if you have a loved one, please reach out. We’d be honored to honor your loved one.”

The group believes they are the only nurses honor guard in the Permian Basin. To request their services, join or donate, you can head to their Facebook page.

