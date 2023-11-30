MISD Bond Advisory Committee meets for the first time

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The MISD bond advisory committee met for the first time to hear a report on the status of the 2023 MISD bond that passed in early November.

The committee was introduced to their roles and responsibilities and will meet with district leaders quarterly to report on how the bond upgrades are going.

Currently, packages for upgrades to aging facilities and the district’s safety and security are being developed and heading toward the design phases.

Both packages are expected to be completed by August of 2028.

