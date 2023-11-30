MISD Bond Advisory Committee meets for the first time

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The MISD bond advisory committee met for the first time to hear a report on the status of the 2023 MISD bond that passed in early November.

The committee was introduced to their roles and responsibilities and will meet with district leaders quarterly to report on how the bond upgrades are going.

MISD Bond Advisory Committee
MISD Bond Advisory Committee(Midland ISD)

Currently, packages for upgrades to aging facilities and the district’s safety and security are being developed and heading toward the design phases.

Both packages are expected to be completed by August of 2028.

MISD Bond Advisory Committee
MISD Bond Advisory Committee(Midland ISD)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person killed after shooting in Odessa
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
Multiple Pecos Police Officers on restrictive duty after shooting
Xavier Diaz
Man arrested after stealing car, crashing into dealership cars

Latest News

Nurses honor guard looks to grow, offers free tribute services
The Permian Basin Nurses Honor Guard honors fallen nurses much like the military and law...
Nurses honor guard looks to grow, offers free tribute services
The importance of exercising during the holiday season
The importance of exercising during the holiday season
The importance of exercising during the holiday season