Midland Animal Shelter improves living exit rate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For the second straight month, The City of Midland reported an 80 percent or higher rate of animals not being euthanized.

That is a 20 percent increase from their numbers in August.

Whether it was through adopting, relocating, or returning a pet to its owner. In October the shelter posted one of its best months of keeping animals alive.

The Midland Animal Shelter had one of its best months in October by making sure fewer animals were euthanized. The shelter had 319 dogs and cats leave the building without being euthanized.

“We’re having more of a positive impact on the community by getting more animals adopted,” said Melissa Hobson, Director of Midland Animal Shelter

For the last six months, the Midland Animal Shelter has had a lot happen whether it was bringing in new management or miscommunication.

But despite those challenges, last month was a successful month for the shelter.

“But to see it in action is heartwarming to us because it means that more animals are home for the holidays,” said Hobson

Over at Fix West Texas, they pride themselves on being a no-kill shelter, and for them to see the same strides being taken at Midland Animal Shelter means a lot to them.

“They were dealt a bad hand when they were thrown into the fire and so we know that they have a long way to go. We do believe Chief Chuck and Melissa are taking steps in the right direction” said Beth Meeks, Director of Adoption for Fix West Texas

But even though the shelter reached an 80 percent no euthanization rate they know there’s still work that needs to be done.

“Ideally, in the future, it would be great to increase that number but if we can just maintain and replicate it for right now that would be amazing,” said Hobson

