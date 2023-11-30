Kyle McCardle announces run for Midland County District Attorney

Midland County District Attorney's Office seal
Midland County District Attorney's Office seal(none)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Kyle McCardle announced Thursday morning that he will run for Midland County District Attorney.

McCardle is currently the trial team chief of the 441st District Court.

In a statement, McCardle said:

“As the trial team chief of the 441st District Court, I have the experience managing dockets and personnel necessary to serve as your District Attorney. I believe Midland can benefit from a fresh perspective and an individual who will work tirelessly to improve Midland County. I want to build on the foundations that make Midland great while advancing the criminal justice system. You deserve a District Attorney that has the right experience to lead and develop the office. I am the right choice for this position. That is why I humbly ask for your vote on March 5.”

McCardle announced after Laura Nadolf announced that she would not be seeking reelection.

