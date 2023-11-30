The importance of exercising during the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -As we digest our Thanksgiving meals from last week, it is important to remember to exercise during the holiday season.

A lot of people are gearing up for the holiday season by holiday shopping or planning a vacation, but it is important to keep daily exercise in mind.

Exercising can help you combat the holiday weight.

People should take the time from their day to work out.

“Once you find a plan, find a routine or contingency plan as well. once you set in tone, it is easier to follow your goals.” said CrossFit 432 fitness instructor Justin Granado.

Many people suffer depression in the holiday season because of loneliness.

Working out can give you motivation and it alleviates depression.

“We believe about surrounding ourselves light minded individuals that’s what we do here. We preach about our community here, everybody with the right mind set like being inside the same gym and the same four walls, same goals as people and that motivates people to be here.” said Granado.

For those that don’t exercise regularly starting now may seem like a lost cause, but it is a valuable tool to ease the holiday stress and to boost your energy levels.

It also prevents a holiday burnout.

“I think it takes off of you mentally. It takes a lot of you day-to-day whether you going to or coming from work. It is a great stress reliever. I think that’s why a lot of people show up whatever you’re dealing with. you can let it go here.” said Granado.

If you already have fitness goals, it’s important to stay focused through the holiday season.

“Just coming to CrossFit usually keeps me motivated to know what I am eating and just staying healthy.” said Dani Vazquez.

You don’t necessarily need to go to a gym to work out. Taking a walk outside or jogging around your neighborhood can be beneficial to your health.

