Calgary in action against Dallas following overtime victory

Dallas Stars (13-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (9-10-3, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars after the Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Calgary has gone 4-3-1 in home games and 9-10-3 overall. The Flames have a 3-6-0 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Dallas has a 13-5-2 record overall and an 8-1-1 record in road games. The Stars are 7-0-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Flames won the last matchup 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKenzie Weegar has scored five goals with six assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Joe Pavelski has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.