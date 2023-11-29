Seven-year old Odessan top five in state for bull riding

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you think of Texas a few obvious things come to mind, The Alamo, Texas BBQ, oil and gas, and the phrase everything’s bigger in Texas.

But another thing Texas is known for is its bull riding and out here in West Texas one seven-year-old is making his name known.

Most seven-year-olds competing in sports are either playing football, soccer, basketball, or baseball.

But Kyler Herrera is no ordinary seven-year-old.

He competes in bull riding and he’s competing at a high level.

Kyler has been riding bulls for the last three years and over that time has racked up some hardware from all over the country.

“I’ve gone to Las Vegas, Cactus, and Cowtown,” said Kyler Herrera, Bull Rider

In Texas Kyler Herrera is ranked in the top five for ages eight and under in bull riding and has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

“I just do what I do,” said Kyler

And what Kyler does is win. Since starting bull riding, Kyler has won several competitions and earned new buckles and spurs.

For Kyler’s dad, it is amazing to see his son’s growth in the sport.

“He just has the heart for it you know. You see a lot of kids coming in and out of the sport. Very few of them have what it takes to continue as they grow to the bigger and older wilder bulls. And he just continues to want it more and more. So to watch him progress from size to different bulls and calves and all of that you know it’s just a great experience” said Edgar Herrera, Kyler’s Dad

Kyler hopes to keep his spot in the top five and continue the sport of bull riding for a long time

