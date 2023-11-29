Midland Police make multiple arrests in aggravated robbery

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three people have been arrested in Midland in connection to a convenience store robbery. The city says two of them robbed the store at gunpoint and the third drove a getaway car.

The City of Midland says Tuesday, Nov. 28 at around 1:16 a.m. officers were called to 4310 Neely Ave. about an aggravated robbery.

According to the City of Midland, two men entered the convenience store and forced the cashier to open the cash register at gunpoint. They allegedly stole money from the register and left the scene in a gold Jeep Compass.

Police found Ivan Riojas, 19, and Leonel Maltos, 19, were the two subjects who entered the store.

Precious Perez, 22, participated in the robbery by driving the vehicle and taking a share of the stolen money.

All three were arrested for Aggravated Robbery.

Riojas and Maltos were also charged with Evading Arrest.

CBS7 will update this story with further details when they are available.

