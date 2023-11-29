Midland Police make multiple arrests in aggravated robbery

ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS
ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS(Midland Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three people have been arrested in Midland in connection to a convenience store robbery. The city says two of them robbed the store at gunpoint and the third drove a getaway car.

The City of Midland says Tuesday, Nov. 28 at around 1:16 a.m. officers were called to 4310 Neely Ave. about an aggravated robbery.

According to the City of Midland, two men entered the convenience store and forced the cashier to open the cash register at gunpoint. They allegedly stole money from the register and left the scene in a gold Jeep Compass.

Police found Ivan Riojas, 19, and Leonel Maltos, 19, were the two subjects who entered the store.

Precious Perez, 22, participated in the robbery by driving the vehicle and taking a share of the stolen money.

All three were arrested for Aggravated Robbery.

Riojas and Maltos were also charged with Evading Arrest.

CBS7 will update this story with further details when they are available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
One person killed after shooting in Odessa
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
Xavier Diaz
Man arrested after stealing car, crashing into dealership cars
Multiple Pecos Police Officers on restrictive duty after shooting

Latest News

The MCS boys team, ranked #3 in the state for TAPPS, cruised past UIL 6A San Angelo Central,...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian boys and girls basketball teams pick up wins
Photo depicting a water main break
Crews have isolated water main break at Cambridge and Idlewood
One thing that makes the Permian Basin a strong community is the will to want to help...
Local organizations react to Tuesday Giving.
One thing that makes the Permian Basin a strong community is the will to want to help...
Giving Tuesday: A day to show generosity toward local organizations