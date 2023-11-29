Midland launches Mistletoe Market at tree lighting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The new Mistletoe Market has the potential to become an annual tradition for Midlanders visiting the Christmas tree lighting event.

The market was created through a partnership between the city and Centennial Plaza, according to park Director Stephanie Martin. It’s set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Midland really deserves the best Christmas tree lighting and market event,” Martin said. “...Whatever we can do to support that and be a strong partner, and create these opportunities. Midland deserves something like this.”

About 45 vendors, including various shops, food trucks and nonprofits, lined Texas Avenue and Wall Street, surrounding the main tree lighting event.

Business owner and hat milliner Beckie Leigh Haberman set up a Christmas hat workshop. It’s a holiday play on her everyday custom hat company.

“I think what they’re doing today is really really great because they’re creating memories,” Haberman said. “Families are going to come. They’re going to shop. The money’s going to stay local. They’re going to be here for the Christmas tree lighting. They’re going to see Santa. It’s like a one-stop-shop and it’s going to create these magical memories for kids for a lifetime.”

She says the market is a chance for small business owners to get the word out about their products during the gifting season.

Ahead of the event, she said she hoped to see many new faces.

“Be a good patron to all the small businesses out here because it takes a lot of work for small business owners to come out here,” Haberman said. “They take time away from their own family and it’s going to be cold out tonight, but with all the warm hearts and the warm smiles, hopefully it’ll be a great night for everyone.”

