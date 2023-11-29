Giving Tuesday: A day to show generosity toward local organizations

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -It’s Giving Tuesday, and that means it’s a time where people are encouraged to be generous.

One thing that makes the Permian Basin a strong community is the will to want to help non-profit organizations in the area.

Most organizations depend on volunteers.

John Herriage asked the leaders of Meals on Wheels months ago what he can do to not only help them feed more people, but also push other businesses to donate as well.

Executive Director, Craig Stoker, said the funds will go toward feeding homebound and disabled seniors who are a part of their program.

For Herriage, it was a personal matter for him to donate money to something that’s helped his family in the past.

“I picked Meals on Wheels. Growing up, my mother was homebound and Meals on Wheels helped my family. So I want to do as much as I can to give back to the community, and to give back to Meals on Wheels.” said John Herriage, owner and realtor at Copper Key Realty.

The whole point of this is for other companies or individuals to match their donation or make an even larger donation.

For Meals on Wheels, it allows their clientele to grow.

“So funds that we raise on our own, through fundraisers like this, allow us to add any clients we want. We work with so many folks that just kind of miss the mark by a little bit. That we want to make sure that anyone who needs a meal, gets one.” said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Odessa.

However, their not the only ones helping to end hunger in West Texas.

Mission Agape works to help low income families meet basic needs like having food, getting school supplies, and even providing Christmas gifts.

“Overall, we feed around 5,000 individuals every single month. So we are out there trying to tackle hunger.” said the Founder and Executive Director of Mission Agape, Stacy Baccus.

Mission Agape also relies heavily on volunteers to work for them. They receive help from students at Legacy high and Bynum school.

Baccus said they will also move into a much larger facility next year that will help them feed more West Texans.

However, they’re not the only one’s getting a new facility. Fix West Texas announced that they will break ground in december for their new building.

They believe the community has been key in their continued success.

“We’ve been super lucky that our community has supported us, because our community has really built Fix West Texas over the past four years. Everything we have has been given by our community to us, to better serve our community.” said the Executive Director at Fix West Texas, Karen Patterson.

Fix West Texas provides most of your dog and cat needs at an affordable price. They’ve also been huge advocates for adopting pets in the area.

