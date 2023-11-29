Local 7U & 11U Football teams prepare for National Tournament

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

Kids from West Texas Reign’s 7U team and the 11u all-star team prepare to head to Florida for the AYF national tournament.

For Midland City councilman and the 11U defensive coach John Norman; it’s an opportunity for local kids to see an environment outside of West Texas and a chance to play with outside competition.

“Providing them with this opportunity to go out to Florida, you know, it’s amazing man, you know, it’s humbling, like I said, I couldn’t do it without all the help that I had,” said Norman.

“Not only are the kids going to get the experience but it’s going to allow, and it’s going to give more opportunity for other kids in different areas to get that experience, to come on AYF to go get that experience,” said 7U head coach Gary Enriquez.

Robert Hernandez leads the 11u team. he comes with a lot of experience of being victorious.

“We won the national championship. those kids are now juniors in high school, some pretty big names locally, so to take a new crop of kids out there is tremendous,” said Hernandez.

11u quarterback Lane Taylor appreciates the team he has around him and appreciates his own progression on the field

“It’s good playing with them because they are very coachable and very respectful, it makes you more confident in yourself and not doubt yourself,” said Taylor.

The experience is more than just playing football, for 7u’s Keagan Jones, growing the bond with his teammates excites him as much along with the chance to compete for an AYF championship

I don’t really get to hang out with some of them so if we get to hang out with like, half of our friends, I would love that.

