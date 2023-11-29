HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian boys and girls basketball teams pick up wins

The MCS boys team, ranked #3 in the state for TAPPS, cruised past UIL 6A San Angelo Central, 49-32. The Lady Mustangs beat the Big Spring Lady Steers 62-38.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian boys and girls basketball teams both won home games on Tuesday night, to continue their strong starts to the season.

The MCS boys team, ranked #3 in the state for TAPPS, cruised past UIL 6A San Angelo Central, 49-32.

The Lady Mustangs beat the Big Spring Lady Steers 62-38.

Watch the video for highlights from the games.

