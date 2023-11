ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, crews have isolated the water main break at Cambridge and Idlewood.

The City says that repairs should be completed in three to four hours.

You can look at the City’s post about the water main break below.

City of Odessa crews have isolated the water main break at Cambridge and Idlewood. Here’s a look at video of the problem from earlier. We have an update that repairs will be completed in 3-4 hours. Thank you to the City crews for working this cold evening to restore service. Posted by City of Odessa, Texas on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

