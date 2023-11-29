ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 30th, 2023: After a pretty nice day across the region Wednesday, Thursday looks to be a touch windy as an upper-level trough moves through the region.

Thursday will start off on a chilly note with overnight/early morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be similar to conditions Wednesday with high temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 64 degrees. Right around normal for this time of year. Conditions will be windy, so make sure to anchor down those holiday decorations or else you might be chasing decorations down the street. As winds will be pretty strong, there are a few weather alerts that will be in effect Thursday for the winds.

A High Wind Warning is effect for the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains with a Wind Advisory in effect for the adjacent plains of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas Thursday morning through Thursday evening. A strong west wind will pose problems for travel, particularly for high profile vehicles. Make sure to fasten or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of high winds.

Conditions will remain near seasonal for this time of year. As well as being seasonal, conditions will remain dry. Little to no precipitation is in the forecast for the next 10-days. Not too bad of an end to November heading into the final month of 2023.

