Upchurch resigns as Upton County Sheriff, replacement named

UPTON Co., Texas (KOSA) - Upton County announced on Tuesday that Sheriff Mitch Upchurch resigned as Sheriff.

Upton County’s Facebook page says that the Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously to appoint Sara Brown as the next Upton County Sheriff.

The county did not release any further information about Upchurch’s resignation, only saying they wish him the best is his endeavors.

