Upchurch resigns as Upton County Sheriff, replacement named

(Upton County)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPTON Co., Texas (KOSA) - Upton County announced on Tuesday that Sheriff Mitch Upchurch resigned as Sheriff.

Upton County’s Facebook page says that the Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously to appoint Sara Brown as the next Upton County Sheriff.

The county did not release any further information about Upchurch’s resignation, only saying they wish him the best is his endeavors.

This morning the commissioner court accepted the resignation of Mitch Upchurch as Sheriff. We thank him for his service...

Posted by Upton County on Monday, November 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Mayra Magallanes and Cesario Reyes
Two arrested after multiple agencies serve warrant in Midland
Xavier Diaz
Man arrested after stealing car, crashing into dealership cars
Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars

Latest News

Multiple Pecos Police Officers on restrictive duty after shooting
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
Garden City’s Delmer Batla has served as the Voice of the Bearkats for 51 years, announcing...
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: Voice of generations
Midland Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer addresses public comment during the Midland Animal...
Midland Animal Services board talks protocol revamp, addresses communication issue