Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, two teenagers have been arrested after the Odessa Police Department began an investigation into a non-lethal overdose involving Fentanyl.

During their investigation in Nov. 2023, OPD says the Intelligence Unit found a suspect, Kaitlyn McKibbin, 17, allegedly gave Fentanyl to the victim. The Investigators began surveillance on McKibbin. During this operation, the investigators found McKibbin and Hayley Archuleta,17, going to HEB on 42nd and Grandview.

Based on information from a confidential source, investigators had reason to believe that McKibbin was at this location to sell Fentanyl.

McKibbin and Archuleta were also seen by police smoking marijuana in the parking lot. After a probable cause search of the vehicle, the officers found marijuana and Fentanyl laced pills.

McKibbin and Archuleta were arrested for possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. OPD says the investigation into the overdose has been completed, and as of this release, the victim is recovering.

