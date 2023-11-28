Tips to prevent porch pirates from ruining the holidays

Midland-Odessa, Texas (KOSA) -With December nearing, many people in the country are beginning to order items to gift to friends and family, but there’s always people out there ready to spoil the holidays.

Porch pirates are expected to appear, to ruin the holiday season for residents.

Black Friday was last week and this week we have Cyber Monday, which means more packages are expected to be delivered throughout the coming weeks.

The Permian Basin isn’t immune to these thieves, but there are ways that residents can prevent make sure their package is safely delivered.

Whether you live alone or not, there are many ways to prevent a porch pirate from succeeding.

One thing to do if nobody is home and expecting a package, is to tell a neighbor if they can pick it up when delivered. So that way they can hold it for you.

Another solution would be to have it delivered to a store that holds packages.

Local law enforcement said they’re prepared and may even be watching without people knowing.

“We are going to beef up a lot of our patrol. There will be more officers patrolling through the neighborhoods. We’ll even have officers that will be in unmarked units, that look like plain cars. And that way you don’t even know if it’s a cop or not. So if it’s a bad guy that’s watching, good luck.” said Midland Police Department Officer in the Crime Prevention Unit, Chane Blandford.

Some locations that could accept packages are places like FedEx or UPS stores.

However, check with these stores before shipping.

A signature required on a package will guarantee that it will not be dropped off unless someone signs for it.

If these options aren’t possible, there’s other ways that could help people and law enforcement.

“My number one tip would be to use a security camera. Installing a home security system with cameras, or even one of those cameras that are a doorbell, that’s a great way to deter package theft.” said Devin Benavides, Director of Partnerships and Community Engagement for the Better Business Bureau.

Benavides also said that being alert and having the community know about a possible porch pirate going around is key.

Plus having video of the suspect could help law enforcement stop this.

“We just work off of good old fashioned police work. Like we’ve always been doing. And we’re pretty good at capturing them. Pretty good at hunting down these guys and pretty good at putting them in jail.” said Blandford.

The Odessa Police Department recommends to do all these things, plus attending neighborhood watch meetings to keep people in the community aware.

If you do fall victim to this crime, you can contact your local police department and to report it to the Better Business Bureau.

