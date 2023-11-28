Salute to Service: CBS7 talks with The Monuments Men author Robert Edsell

Edsell speaks about the research he did and how the book led to a Hollywood movie
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In the mid-90′s. Robert Edsel sold his Oil and Gas company and moved his family to Europe to do research on a story he wanted to write.

That story was about important work by several individuals who became members of the military to help find major pieces of artwork by some of the most well-known artists, that were stolen by the Nazi’s during World War II.

Watch the full story with Edsell above.

