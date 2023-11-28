Salute to Service: CBS7 talks with The Monuments Men author Robert Edsel

Edsel speaks about the research he did and how the book led to a Hollywood movie
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In the mid-90′s, Robert Edsel sold his oil and gas company and moved to Europe ultimately uncovering and researching a story he wanted to write.

That story was about important work by the soldiers who helped find major pieces of artwork by some of the most well-known artists that were stolen by the Nazis during World War II. They became known as the Monuments Men, with Edsel writing the book “The Monuments Men.”

Watch the full story with Edsel above.

Learn more about the continued work of the Monuments Men and Women Foundation by clicking here.

Learn more about Robert Edsel by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

