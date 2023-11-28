Multiple Pecos Police Officers on restrictive duty after shooting

Nov. 28, 2023
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Pecos Chief of Police, Lisa Tarango, on Sunday, evening officers with the Pecos Police Department responded to an ongoing domestic issue.

Police then found Adam Lee Ybarra, 37, at his house in the 1800 block of W. Jackson St., where officers were involved in a shooting that killed Ybarra. At this time, Ybarra’s involvement in the shooting is unknown.

One officer sustained minor injuries in the shooting, and they have been placed on restrictive duty pending further investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Ranger Division).

No other residents of the Jackson St. area were injured.

The investigation has now been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

CBS7 will update this article with more information as it is available.

