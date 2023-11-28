One person killed after shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say that one person was killed after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say that at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday on the 4300 block of Clover officers were called for a gunshot victim.

On scene, police found a person dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect was also arrested.

Odessa Police did not release any further information on the suspect in custody or the circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting.

Police will continue their investigation.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Deadly Shooting On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 4:24 pm, the Odessa Police Department responded to the 4300 block of... Posted by City of Odessa, Texas on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.