One person killed after shooting in Odessa

(MGN)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say that one person was killed after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say that at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday on the 4300 block of Clover officers were called for a gunshot victim.

On scene, police found a person dead from a gunshot wound. The suspect was also arrested.

Odessa Police did not release any further information on the suspect in custody or the circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting.

Police will continue their investigation.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Deadly Shooting On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 4:24 pm, the Odessa Police Department responded to the 4300 block of...

Posted by City of Odessa, Texas on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Mayra Magallanes and Cesario Reyes
Two arrested after multiple agencies serve warrant in Midland
Kaitlyn McKibbin, Hayley Archuleta
Two Teens arrested after Fentanyl investigation
Xavier Diaz
Man arrested after stealing car, crashing into dealership cars

Latest News

Salute to Service: CBS7 talks with The Monuments Men author Robert Edsell
Salute to Service: CBS7 talks with The Monuments Men author Robert Edsell
Salute to Service: CBS7 talks with The Monuments Men author Robert Edsell
Salute to Service: CBS7 talks with The Monuments Men author Robert Edsell
Newly appointed Upton County Sheriff Sara Brown
Mitch Upchurch resigns as Upton County Sheriff, replacement named
Multiple Pecos Police Officers on restrictive duty after shooting