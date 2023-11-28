Midland Animal Services board talks protocol revamp, addresses communication issue

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Animal Services Advisory Board is making headway towards revamping internal procedures in the shelter and animal control.

That’s what board members reported to citizens in a meeting this afternoon.

Today’s discussion surrounded cruelty enforcement, capabilities of animal control and efforts to overhaul the division’s strategic plan and standard operating procedures.

The division has changed gears now that animal services is supervised by Midland Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer.

Animal services face challenges internally and externally. The shelter was repeatedly under fire this summer for mistakenly euthanizing dogs and miscommunication with rescues. At the same time, West Texas is inundated by stray animals.

The division has seen a shake up with new hires, like a new director and city manager this summer and Chief Blumenauer’s supervision. That prompted a promise to raise standards.

That means working with the Humane Educators of Texas to rewrite internal protocols, which the city is ahead of schedule on.

“Policies and procedures are the most important thing that you can have in place because they give you a guide on how you interact, on our side, with citizens in the back of an ambulance,” Blumenauer said. ”This is going to do that same thing for us for how we interact, not only with our animals and our shelter, that we’re treating them the way that they need to be treated.”

Blumenauer says that’ll help employees too.

Just before Thanksgiving, rescuers were given hours notice to pick up animals at-risk of euthanasia. Debbie Terry says she showed up.

“Not rush into maybe euthanizing the dogs right away because we had several that we wanted to get out, and they were quickly euthanized before I had a chance,” Terry said.

Terry emphasized her comment wasn’t aimed at criticism, rather a chance for improvement. Shelter staff say it was a decision to give the animals a chance after an influx of animals, even if it caused commotion.

That situation resembles other instances the shelter has received criticism for. However, Director Melissa Griffin-Hobson says there was no procedure that would have fixed the holiday rush.

“Some of the challenges in the past were definitely from the standard operating procedures and maybe processes not just being put into place,” Griffin-Hobson said.

Ultimately, new and old leaders face significant challenges in fixing the shelter, Fix West Texas Executive Director Karen Patterson said during public comment.

“It gets frustrating at times because the change is not as fast,” Patterson said. “They were dealt a crappy hand of cards. Our city knew we had a problem before they built the $10 million shelter and didn’t have a plan in place.”

Other public comments surrounded cruelty concerns, many of which the city cannot enforce due to state laws. People also asked about understaffing, night-time communication and more.

The city is also actively searching for a full-time veterinarian. Board members said there are four strong candidates.

Though issues remain, Patterson has hope.

“In the past when things like that were done, the city did not seem to step up and apologize or act as if they cared, but now that tone has changed,” Patterson said.

Some of the main issues the advisory commission wants to take on include transparency, public education and better communication. They will have more updates at their next meeting on Jan. 22.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.