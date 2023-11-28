CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, November 28th, 2023

Gradual warming trend through the week...
By Justin Lopez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, November 28th, 2023: Chilly conditions continue tomorrow start to the week, so make sure to bundle up heading out the door over the next few mornings!

Morning lows will will range within the 30s for most. Midland/Odessa are looking to wake up to a cold morning low of around 35°F. On the bright side, temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend. On Tuesday, we will warm into the 50s, and even a few 60s in the southern reaches of our region. Midland/Odessa are expecting to see a high near 55°F. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the area and winds will have a southerly flow for most.

Looking beyond Tuesday, our warming trend continues until we reach highs in the mid to upper-60s on Thursday. Our next cold front will move through Friday, dropping temperatures a touch, back into the 50s. Overall though, conditions look to remain near-seasonal and dry for the final week of November heading into December.

