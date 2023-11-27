Unknown disease going around the country that can be deadly for your dog

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Runny noses, coughing, and sneezing. All normal symptoms for many illnesses in humans this time of the year.

But for dogs, this is not normal.

Respiratory issues are not just affecting people this time of year. A mysterious canine respiratory illness has popped up in several states across the country including right here in our backyard and it’s unknown what this disease is.

“Well according to what they’re saying across the nation they don’t have an idea of what it is yet,” said Kelly Hendricks, Manager of the Odessa Animal Control Shelter

An unknown respiratory illness is hitting dogs around the country and sometimes turning deadly.

The unknown disease causes dogs to have shortness of breath, deep coughs, runny nose, and sneezing.

“It attacks their lungs, they’re coughing and it can go into pneumonia which is deadly to an animal as well,” said Hendricks

This disease can turn into pneumonia which can lead to scaring on the dog’s lungs and can lead to a lasting cough.

The Odessa Animal Shelter recently had two dogs who came down with respiratory issues and they were able to treat the dogs with steroids and antibiotics to get better.

No other dogs inside the shelter got sick. But just because those dogs didn’t doesn’t mean your dog also won’t get sick if exposed to the disease.

So it’s best to take all the precautions necessary for your pet.

“Please vaccinate and keep your animals from running through the city. Contain them and do not let them in front yards that are not fenced. Leave them in your backyard. It is winter time, your animal has to have appropriate shelter from the inclement weather. So be very cautious of that” said Hendricks

It’s best to reach out to a veterinarian to make sure your dog is healthy this winter if you see any of the signs of this disease.

